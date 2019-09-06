Student Athlete of The Week Alexxis Motisi

Wyotoday.com has partnered with Central Wyoming Community College to offer a $1000 scholarship to one student athlete at the end of the school year! Each week we’ll select a senior from a high school in Fremont County or Thermopolis. At the end of the year, a selection committee will award a $1,000 scholarship to one of the winners!





Congratulations to Alexxis Motisi, a three sport athlete at Riverton High School, for being selected as our very first Student Athlete of The Week! In addition to playing Volleyball and Soccer, Alexxis was nominated 1st Team All-Conference in 4A basketball as a Junior.



