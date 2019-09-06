Purse stolen, Three more bats found in town

Riverton Police responded to 41 calls on Thursday. From the call log:

A shopper at Walmart reported someone took a purse from a cart when she was distracted.

A vehicle in the 300 block of East Sunset was gone through overnight. Nothing seemed to be missing.

A dead bat was found in the 1500 block of Dorrie Street. A caller reported a live bat was found in her office in the 100 block of South Third East. Another live bat was found at the ATM at Central Wyoming College.

Arrests

Arrested 25-year-old male from Riverton, Fabian Alcoser for Driving while under the influence

Arrested 27-year-old male from Arapahoe, Xavier Warren for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 29-year-old male from Riverton Tyrone Lovejoy for Probation Revocation

Arrested 35-year-old female from Riverton, Purity Meachem for Public Intoxication

Arrested 47-year-old male from Riverton, Clement Eagle for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law