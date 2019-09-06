Pokes on the road Saturday at Texas State

Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 3, 2019) – After opening the season in grand fashion with a 37-31 over SEC foe Missouri last Saturday, the Wyoming Cowboys (1-0 overall) head to the Lone Star State for a matchup with the Bobcats of Texas State (0-1). Saturday’s contest is set for a 5 p.m. MT kickoff and will be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription).

The game will be broadcast on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. The Cowboy Sports Network broadcast will begin at 4:00 p.m. this Saturday.

Saturday’s contest will mark the fourth meeting between the two schools. Wyoming took the last matchup in Laramie in 2017. Wyoming is 17-3 all-time against teams from the Sun Belt Conference.

About The Cowboys

Cowboys Receive Vote in Amway Coaches’ Poll: TheWyoming Cowboys received one vote in the USA Today’s Amway Coaches Poll. The Cowboys last received votes during the 2017 preseason poll. Wyoming defeated a Southeastern Conference opponent for the fourth time in the last six contests downing Missouri 37-31 last Saturday. The Tigers were ranked just outside the Top-25.

Halliburton Named BRONKO NAGURSKI NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Wyoming strong safety Alijah Halliburton posted a career-high 17 tackles and a fumble recovery as the Cowboys beat Missouri, 37-31, in their season opener and earned a fifth consecutive win dating back to last season. For his 13 solo tackles and a game-changing takeaway and return, Halliburton has earned the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honor for games of the weekend of Aug. 31, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. Halliburton will be added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. He was also named the MW Defensive Player of the Week.

Turning Over The Opposition: The Cowboys forced three turnovers with two fumbles and an interception against Missouri last Saturday. Wyoming used those turnovers to convert 17 points. C.J. Coldon returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown, Alijah Halliburton set up a Cooper Rothe field goal with a fumble returned deep inside Mizzou Territory. In the second half Cassh Maluia intercepted Kelly Bryant which led to a Wyoming score. The Pokes rank fifth in the nation in turnover margin (+3) after the first weekend of the season.

Big Plays and the Running Game: The Cowboys rushed for 297 yards in the season opener against Missouri. Wyoming ranks No. 16 in the nation in rushing after the first week of play. The Pokes had two rushers over 100 yards in quarterback Sean Chambers (120) and running back Xazavian Valladay (118). It was the fifth time in the last six game Wyoming has had two rushers at over 100 yards. What was very impressive was the Pokes averaged 7.9 yards per carry on the night. Wyoming also recorded five rushes over 15 yards including a 61 yard touchdown from Valladay and a 75 yard rush for a touchdown from Chambers.

What A Quarter: The Cowboys found themselves in a 14-0 deficit against the Tigers in the season opener. Wyoming responded with 27 points in the second quarter and took a 27-17 lead into the half. It was the most points scored in a quarter by Wyoming since scoring 35 against New Mexico in the second quarter on Oct. 28, 2017 in a contest also in War Memorial Stadium.

Logan Wilson No. 2 Among Active FBS Players in Career Tackles: Logan Wilson is ranked No. 2 in career tackles among active FBS players. When he hits the field on Saturday, Wilson will play against the leader in tackles amongst active players in the NCAA in Texas State’s Bryan London II.

Player and School Year in School Career Tackles

1. Bryan London II, Texas State Sr. 345

2. Logan Wilson, Wyoming Sr. 329

3. Troy Dye, Oregon , LB Sr. 313

4. Markus Bailey, Purdue, LB Sr. 312

About Texas State

The Bobcats opened the season last Thursday falling to No. 12 Texas A&M on the road by a score of 41-7. Texas State returns 20 starters from 2018 including eight starters on offense and 10 on defense along with two specialists.

The Bobcats allowed 478 yards of total offense to the Aggies in the season opener. Texas A&M had a balanced attack with 246 yards rushing and 232 yards through the air. Offensively, the Bobcats recorded 219 yards of total offense with 211 of those yards coming via passing yards.

The Bobcat offense was paced by quarterback Gresch Jensen, as he was 20-of-31 passing for 160 yards with one touchdown. He threw two interceptions in the contest. Wide receiver Hutch White added seven catches for 60 yards averaging 8.6 yards per catch. Trevis Graham Jr. added four catches for 53 yards and added one touchdown. Running back Anthony Taylor added 19 yards rushing on seven carries for 2.7 yards per rush.

Defensively, defensive back Khambrail Winters led the team with eight tackles on the evening. Linebacker Bryan London II added four tackles and an interception. He was on the Butkus Award Watch List to start the season.

Punter Seamus O’Kelly punted the ball seven times averaging 35.6 yards per kick. He recorded one punt inside the 20 yard line.

Up Next

The Cowboys will host the Idaho Vandals inside War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14. It will be fan appreciation day and the first 5,000 fans will receive a miniature stadium replica of “The War” to honor the Cowboys’ 70th season inside the stadium.