Keep door-to-door solicitors away by posting a notice

It’s really quite simple. If Riverton City residents don’t want a door-to-door sales solicitation, just post a sign saying “No Solicitors” in plain sight on your property. That was the word from the City Administrator Tony Tolstedt Tuesday when the issue came up at the city council meeting. The city several years ago enacted an ordinance to deal with the issue.

There was a suggestion recently that the city require a permit for such activity, but Tolstedt said it wasn’t really necessary.

“The occurrence of complaints is relatively small in terms of frequency,” Tolstedt said, “and if we were to add additional language to our ordinance it becomes burdensome. We already have a remedy in place if people don’t want door-to-door sales people, and they have posted a sign, call the police department and they’ll respond.”

The fine for violating the no soliciting ordinance is a maximum $750 fine and six months in Jail. Violators could also face a trespassing charge is they refuse to leave a property.

The City Ordinance: