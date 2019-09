Here are the week one local high school football games on tap this weekend:

Friday

2 pm – Shoshoni at Big Piney

5 pm – Worland JV at Wyoming Indian

7 pm – Green River at Lander Valley (KOVE, 1330 AM)

7 pm – Powell at Riverton (KTAK, 93.9 FM-Livestream at wrrnetwork.com

7 pm – Lovell at Wind River (KFCW, 93.1 FM) Livestream at wrrnetwork.com

Saturday

2 pm – St. Stephens at H.E.M. (Hanna)

2 pm – Midwest at Dubois

University of Wyoming

5 pm – Cowboys at Texas State. (KWYW, 99.1)