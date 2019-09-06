BLM & Lander wild horse ranch offer adoption and free public days Sept. 20-21

LANDER, Wyo. – The Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary and the Bureau of Land Management will host a free public event and wild horse adoption September 20–21. The ranch owners share the BLM’s commitment to place excess wild horses and burros into private care in order to maintain healthy animals on healthy, productive public rangelands.

The Wild Horse Sanctuary, seven miles north of Lander, is a contract between the BLM and the Double D Ranch to provide a natural and free-roaming environment for excess wild horses removed from public rangelands.

Hours for the event are 12–5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. An adoption, free wagon tours to view the wild horses and a food vendor will be available both days.

A visitor admires a wild horse up for adoption in a corral at the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary north of Lander. BLM Photo

Fifteen untrained horses will be offered to qualified adopters on a first-come, first-served basis for a $25 fee. These horses are available under the BLM’s adoption incentive program, which makes qualified adopters eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal. Titling normally occurs one year from the adoption date.

Wild horse public off-range pastures help the BLM care for excess wild horses that have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands. They provide opportunities for people to learn more about the complexities of the wild horse and burro program, and to experience a piece of our shared American heritage.

The Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary is located at 8616 U.S. Hwy. 287. It offers tours to see the horses and other educational opportunities from May through September each year. For more information about the event, contact the ranch at 307-438-3838 or www.windriverwildhorses.com. To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.