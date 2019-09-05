RPD: Vaccinate your pets; Rabies, Plague found in town

Riverton, Wyo. – Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy today issued a statement to the media featuring the city’s Animal Control Officer Becki Weber. His entire advisory is copied below:

“Good morning everyone, the following is a press release from the Riverton Police Department Animal Control Officer Becki Weber. This is for educational purposes and to let everyone know what she has been dealing with over the last couple of weeks. The bottom line is please vaccinate and keep a close eye on your pets.

Eric S. Murphy

Chief of Police

Sept 5, 2019

Animal Control Officer Becki Weber

Riverton Police Department

In my duties as the Animal Control Officer, I would like to give out this information to help keep our community pets and citizens healthy.

We have rodents, bats, and other animals in the State of Wyoming that have been tested positive for rabies, this has been an ongoing issue.

I send all bats that are found in the City of Riverton to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory to be tested for rabies. A rabies positive bat came back this week. To help prevent this from happening we need to be sure our pets are properly vaccinated for Rabies by a licensed Veterinarian. If a bat is found inside your home, please let the Riverton Police Department know, we will come and get it.

There is also a plague that has been in Wyoming for a long time in rodents. In Riverton over the last 2 weeks there has been three confirmed cases of the plague in family dogs.

Plague is an infectious disease of animals and humans caused by a bacterium named Yersinia Pestis. Fleas that become infected with the bacteria Yersinia Pestis can transmit the plague. Fleas become infected by feeding on rodents such as prairie dogs, squirrels, chipmunks, mice and dead animals and other mammals that are infected with the Yersinia Pestis. An individual or your family pet may become infected if bit by an infected flea.

You can protect your pets by using proper insect control, ask your local Veterinarian, which in turn protects you and your family. Be aware of where your pet is and what they are exposed to. Both you and your pet can be properly treated by seeing your Doctor and Veterinarian.

We all love our pets and they are a part of our way of life. Please keep them safe and healthy and keep them current on their registration and Rabies vaccinations.

With Questions please contact:

Wyoming State Vet Dr Jim Logan 857-4140

Riverton Animal Control Becki Weber 856-4891