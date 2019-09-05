Resident scammed on Internet; Burglary reported

Riverton Police responded to 33 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log:

A tobacco violation was reported at Riverton High School at 1 pm

Another internet scam was reported to the RPD on Wednesday, this time the victim lost $700 in what was reported to be an Amazon Card scheme on Facebook. A report was taken and follow-up is planned.

Items were reported taken from a vehicle in the 800 block of Yvonne Drive. A report is pending. A second report of someone rummaging through a vehicle was called in from the 100 block of West Bell.

Arrests:

Arrested 30-year-old male from Riverton Alfonso Roman for Possessinof a Controlled Substance, resisting, Fremont and Laramie County Warrants

Arrested 22-year-old male from Riverton Ricardo Ramos for Driving While Under the Influence

Arrested 54-year-old male from Fort Washakie, Martin Harris for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 47-year-old male from Saint Stephens Vernon Manderson for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 51-year-old male from Ethete, Houston Headley for Public Intoxication