Wake

Mar 10, 1965 – Aug 31, 2019

Melvin Ray Osage, Jr. passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A wake will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 62 C’Hair Lane starting at 7:00 pm. A Traditional Native American funeral service will be at 10:00 am at Great Plains Hall on Friday, September 6, 2019. Burial will be at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

Melvin Ray Osage, Jr. was born on March 10, 1965 in Dallas, TX to Melvin Ray Osage, Sr. and Bertha (Lone Elk) Osage. He was a member of the BowString Society and an enrolled member of the Southern Cheyenne Tribe.

He was raised in Denver, CO but spent the last seventeen years living on the Wind River Reservation with his companion, Rose C’Hair.

Melvin worked as a roofer for Rocky Mountain Applicators and was a Sho-Rap Wildland Firefighter.

He is survived by his companion, Rose C’Hair; son, Austin J. Means; and daughters, Diane Rae Means, Lola D. Means-Rivera, Minona Fawn Means, Patricia Kay Means, and Corrina Means.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Bertha Osage; sisters, Myrna K. Osage-C’Hair, Minona L. Osage and Virginia Osage; brothers, Pete Osage and Raymond “Hanshaw” Osage.

