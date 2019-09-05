Kim Kardashian Moving to Wyoming?

It appears Kim Kardashian West has fallen in love with the Cowboy State. In a September interview for Vogue (she was interviewed by Kanye strangely enough!), Kardashian, 38 revealed where she and her family of 5 would like to be in 10 years.



“In my mind I’m already living in those 10 years,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Kanye, 42. “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”



When asked if she would practice law in Wyoming, West responded “I would probably do it from there and fly into DC, NY, and LA.” Kim has been a champion of prison reform in recent years.



*Photo’s courtesy of Travel + Leisure