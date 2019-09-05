Fremont County Housing Market strong

Riverton, Wyo. – The housing market in Fremont County is doing well, according to year-to-date statistics for the Riverton and Lander areas.

Appearing on the Wind River Radio Network’s “Let’s Talk Fremont” program on Thursday, Olivia Prince said of 238 listings in Riverton so far this year, 120 properties were sold. She also indicated 37 sales are currently pending completion, leaving 143 active listings.

“We have homes in Riverton from $25,000 to $995,000, so there’s a wide range” she said. “The average sale price is $189,000.”

In Lander, Prince said of 148 listings so far this year, 102 properties have been sold. There are currently 56 active properties in Lander with an average sale price of $251,000.

