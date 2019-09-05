Fishhawk fire exploded overnight, evacuations ordered

Site of this morning’s pre-dawn briefing on the #Fishhawkfire west of Cody. A Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team has assumed command of the fire as of 6:00 AM. The fire grew to 10,321 acres overnight according to the infrared flight and was patrolled and monitored overnight with resources readily available if needed.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a mandatory evacuation notice has been issued by the Shoshone National Forest for the cabins in the Kitty Creek drainage as well as the Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp.

A mandatory evacuation notice means that residents of cabins/residences in these areas need to leave the area immediately due to the encroaching Fishhawk Fire. Property can be replaced. Human lives cannot. An informational staging area has been established for evacuees in the Cody Courthouse parking lot for questions relating to the evacuation.

The Shoshone National Forest Fire personnel are making preparations to protect the properties in this area, however this is notice that the fire has breached a line of protection that indicates a full evacuation is necessary.