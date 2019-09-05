Fight inside the jail reported; two fire calls on Wednesday

The Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander received 63 calls for service on Wednesday including 21 calls for an ambulance and two calls for a fire department. Eight persons were booked into the detention center, which today has 200 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, 27 are being held outside of the county in other jails.

From the call log:

A home break-in was reported on Sandy Court near Lander.

A fight inside the Fremont County Detention Center by inmates is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a stove fire on the 200 block of East Sixth Street in Shoshoni at 4:12 p.m.

Firefighters in Riverton were called to the 600 block of North 10th East at 10:16 pm where a small fire was reported in a shop after a break-in.