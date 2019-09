The Lander Police had 23 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log:

In a routine sweep of Lander Valley High School with a Lander Police Drug Sniffing Canine, nothing was found. The school was clean.

Arrests:

Rick Richards, 47, Lander, arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Driving without Interlock Device, Open Container.

Anderson Antelope, 58, Ethete,arrested on two LPD warrants

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.