Boiler replacements okayed for Lander Library; Funding sought for treatment courts

At its regular Tuesday meeting this week, the Fremont County Commissioners accepted a bid from Rocky Mountain Boiler of Idaho Falls, ID in the amount of $32,000 for two boilers for the Lander Library. Funding will come from the Capital Revolving Fund.

In other business:

• Commissioners approved submitting an application for funding for the county’s Court Assisted Supervised Treatment Program and the Juvenile Treatment Court.

• The board approved requesting Cooperating Agency Status to the BLM for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative Resource Management Plan Amendments, and the associated National Environmental Policy Act.

• The commission also authorized submission of an application to seek state funding for Magnesium Chloride Application Projects through the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

• Approved was a Subcontractor Business Associate Agreement between the county and Wyoming Health Fairs.