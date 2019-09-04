Wyoming Supreme Court remands weapons case back to District Court

September 4, 2019 — The Wyoming Supreme Court has remanded to Albany County District Court a challenge to the University of Wyoming’s regulation prohibiting the open carrying of dangerous weapons on the UW campus.

Until a court decision is rendered, the university will continue to enforce its current regulation, according to a news release from the university.



“Beyond that, the university has no comment at this point on the court ruling or the prospect of further litigation regarding UW’s regulation,” the statement said.

The case involves the actions of an Evanston man in 2018 who brought a handgun on campus at the Republican State Convention with the expressed purposed of challenging UW’s ban on firearms. Lyle Williams was subsequently cited for the violation and he brought the case to court.