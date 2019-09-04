Wyoming adds Ragin’ Cajuns to Football Schedule in 2020

The University of Wyoming and the University of Louisiana have agreed to a home-and-home football series. Louisiana will host the first game of the series on Sept. 12, 2020. Wyoming will host the return game on Sept. 26, 2026, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.



The Cowboys opened the season with a 37-31 win over SEC foe Missouri last Saturday. The win marked Wyoming’s fourth win in the last six meetings against a team from the SEC. The Cowboys head to Texas State on Saturday with the contest set for a 5 p.m. MT kick.



Louisiana won the Sun Belt West Division title in 2018 and made an appearance in the first ever Sun Belt Conference Championship game losing to Appalachian State 30-19. The Ragin’ Cajuns also played in the AutoNation Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. last season and were defeated by Tulane 41-24.



Wyoming and Louisiana met once in Laramie with the Cowboys taking the contest against the then Louisiana-Lafayette by score of 28-15 on Sept. 14, 1991.

The Cowboys were set to face Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 12, 2020, but that contest has been rescheduled to Sept. 16, 2028

Future Football Schedules (subject to change)