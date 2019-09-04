Water Feature discussion for City Park Tuesday was a bit testy at council meeting

Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting got a little testy over the issue of a water feature in city park where Main intersects with Federal. Speakers including Businessman Jerry Kintzler, former Mayor Ron Warpness and Civil Engineer James Gores spoke in favor of the city moving forward with the project, which was originally intended to be built when the city’s main street was reconstructed 13 years ago. The water feature was to be the origin of the “mock rivers” through downtown, a curving gravel path imbedded in the sidewalks. Kintzler argued that plans for the project already exist and that the city had purchased pumps and other equipment for the project that have been sitting idle. He said in order to get the project moving, the council would need to sign off on the project.

Jerry Kintzler

Ron Warpness

James Gores

Warpness agreed. “I personally, am not going to charge into the underbrush without a clear understanding of the status of this effort in the eyes of the Mayor and City Council.”

It is no secret that the proposed water feature is a favorite project of former mayor Warpness, who was unable to get it constructed during his term in office. Warpness said he took offense at current mayor Richard Gard’s characterization of the feature as “kind of a large mound of dirt” in the park. Warpness said he proposed the water feature again at a regular meeting of the Community Engagement Committee. He said the meeting attracted about two dozen people and only one spoke against the feature. Gard corrected his predecessor and said he was at the meeting and he said there was more opposition to the proposal than Warpness had admitted.

“I would like to ask that the council take a formal vote on this matter so that those of us that are ready to get in the trenches and do this work know exactly where we stand on this issue,” Warpness said. “This vote does not have to be at this meeting, but it does need to be as soon as possible.”

Mayor Richard Gard

Councilors Tim Hancock & Mike Bailey

With a stalemate in the arguments building after some 45 minutes of discussion, Councilmembers Tim Hancock and Mike Bailey both said the city needed more specific information on costs of construction and long term maintenance costs, which the proponents said they couldn’t gather until the city okayed the project. Hancock then motioned to bring the matter to the agenda of the next meeting, which the proponents said wasn’t enough time to develop needed information.

After more discussion, the motion passed with Mayor Gard and Councilmember Karla Borders voting against it.