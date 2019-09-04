United Express Jet Service Takes Off in Riverton January 12

Riverton, Wyoming, September 3, 2019 – SkyWest Airlines and the Fremont Air Service Team (FAST) are pleased to announce that the new United Express flights from Riverton Regional Airport to Denver International Airport will take off on January 12, 2020. The flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will provide travelers with seamless access to United’s global network via the airline’s Denver hub. Tickets are available today at united.com.

“We’re excited to help Riverton travelers connect to Denver and beyond, and to ensure they enjoy access to reliable, efficient flights,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director of Market Development. “We’re pleased to continue to build strong partnerships with communities across Wyoming and to offer customers quality, local air service.”

Each of the flights from Fremont County, Wyoming to Denver are timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers. Customers will also have the opportunity to accrue and utilize frequent flyer miles in United’s MileagePlus loyalty program.

Riverton passengers will enjoy service aboard the quiet, comfortable Bombardier CRJ200 50-seat jet. SkyWest is a leading CRJ200 operator and has been named the manufacturer’s most reliable operator in North America five times.

“We are thrilled to have SkyWest continue the tradition of commercial air service in Fremont County,” said FAST Chairperson Missy White. “Our airport has been part of commercial aviation since the 1940’s and it has played a critical role to many parts of our community. We look forward to a long and valuable partnership with SkyWest.”

Customers may book flights immediately at united.com or by calling United reservations at 800.UNITED.1 (800.864.8331). The best fares can always be found on united.com.



