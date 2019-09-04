Rustler V-Ball picked up big win in Utah tournament

The Central Wyoming College volleyball team came home with a 1-3 record from the Salt Lake Community College Crystal Invitational held in Utah. The Rustlers competed well in this early season tournament and Coach Gallard was able to use several different line ups looking for the season starters.

The Rustlers lost their first game to SLCC (1-3) then lost the second game to Western Nebraska (0-3). “We started off rocky today against WNCC. We played with them the first two sets and shut down the last set. We mixed up our line ups and tried new players.” -Coach Gallard

The highlight of the weekend was the Rustlers 3rdmatch of the tournament against the College of Southern Idaho. After losing the first two games to CSI the Rustlers fought from behind and defeated CSI 3-2. “We lost the first two sets to CSI but continued to play solid and we took the last three sets and won the game! Sage Bearnson had 17 kills and Aubri Whatcott had 45 assists. Mary Moyle had 11 kills and Ava Rasmussen had 12 kills. Jaden Daffer had 25 digs and Carly Connor had 6 blocks.

We beat the #1 team in the nation as a team. I am very proud of the girls and they kept their focus and energy even after a loss to Western Nebraska. Go Rustlers!” -Coach Gallard

Up Next: Central will head to Las Vegas, NV to compete at the Coyote Invitational on September 12-14.