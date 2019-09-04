NOLS names new president; First woman to hold the post

The National Outdoor Leadership School today announced the successor to John Gans as the next president of the Lander-based outdoor and wilderness education school. The announcement was made by the chair of the board of directors, Marc Randolph. His announcement is copied below:

“To the greater NOLS community,

I am excited to announce that the NOLS Board of Trustees has selected Terri Watson as our next president. She will be the sixth person to lead the school since its founding in 1965, and is the first woman to do so. Terri will start in her new role on January 1st.

After a 9-month search during which we considered more than 300 candidates, the board unanimously concluded that Terri’s background, skills, and experiences are exactly what the school needs to continue as the leading source and teacher of wilderness skills and leadership that serve people and the environment.

Terri comes to NOLS from LightHawk, a national conservation nonprofit based in Colorado, where she has served as CEO since 2015. Her deep experience in nonprofit management, education, and conservation in multi-faceted organizations with international reach have uniquely prepared Terri to address the complex needs of the school today.

Terri started her NOLS journey as an instructor in 1990. She worked full time in a variety of operational roles until she departed NOLS as the Southwest Branch Director in late 1997. She became a NOLS Wilderness Medicine instructor in 1999 and continues to teach a few courses each year. It is this unique combination of external nonprofit success and first-hand understanding of the NOLS culture and core values that will help her shape success at the school. The Board looks forward to envisioning the future of NOLS with Terri at the helm.

I would personally like to thank our presidential search committee chair, Greg Avis, and all members of the search committee for their tireless effort and contribution to this important next step for the school. I am also appreciative of the support provided by our partners at the national search firm, Issacson, Miller, who brought their mission-driven ethos to our search process and delivered a quality pool of candidates.

Over the coming weeks, there will be a lot to do as we prepare for Terri’s arrival. To ensure that our transition to Terri’s leadership goes smoothly, the Board has asked John Gans to postpone his departure by a few additional months. At the same time, Terri has offered her availability prior to her official start date to facilitate this transition. To give us a head start on welcoming Terri in her new role, there will be a Town Hall and Community Reception on September 12 in Lander.

With our 55th anniversary on the horizon, this announcement marks an exciting and extraordinary time for the school. Please join me in welcoming Terri (back) to the NOLS family!

Sincerely,





Marc Randolph

Chair, NOLS Board of Trustees