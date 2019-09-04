Head-on crash; Trash dumped on Bushwacker Rd.

There were 62 calls for service received at the county sheriff’s office in Lander on Tuesday. The calls included 15 requests for an ambulance and two fire calls. Seven persons were booked into the county detention center, which is currently responsible for 198 inmates. Of those, 27 are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the Call Log…

A two-vehicle head-on vehicle crash was reported at 5:01 p.m. in the 200 block of Rendezvous Road near Arapahoe. The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to the scene.

A complaint was received about trash being dumped on and alongside Bushwacker Road in Missouri Valley. The trash included an old style vacuum cleaner.