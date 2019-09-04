Four arrests on Tuesday; Text threats received

Lander Police received 24 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:

Police received a report of a juvenile who broke out a window on North 6th Street between Jefferson and Washington streets. According to a police report, the juvenile’s guardian will replace the window. No charges were filed.

A Lander woman reported she had begun receiving threatening text messages. A report was taken.

Arrests:

Pursely Big Knife, 51,Lander, arrested on a probation revocation

Isaac Whitaker, 39, Riverton, arrested on a county warrant

Jessica Wallowingbull, 25, Arrested for driving while under the influjence.

Benito Loneman, 35, Riverton, arrested on two LPD warrants.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.