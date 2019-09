According to the Shoshone National Forest,the Fishhawk Fire 12 miles east of Yellowstone National Park and North of US Highways 14/16/20 west of Cody grew an additional 500 acres on Tuesday and is now 4,581 acres in size.

The fire was discovered on Labor Day in the Washakie Wilderness area.

The map below highlights former fire locations and the current blaze (in pink).