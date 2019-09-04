CWC Soccer Teams win debut and go 1-1 on the weekend

Dallin Steiner and Jayden Nelson each scored goals, as the CWC men’s soccer team started off the year with a win over Colorado Northwestern 2-0. The women’s team also earned a victory over Colorado Northwestern by a score of 3-1. Rustlers Elliott Stafford, Alisha Singand Morgan Vanetti all scored for CWC while the entire squad played excellent defense.

On Saturday both the men and women lost to Western Wyoming College by scores of 0-2 (men), and 0-7 (women).

Overall, Coach Brooks Paskett said he was pleased with the opening weekend and is excited about the upcoming season. “We faced some pretty organized teams and we met them with the depth of our benches. The men showed some great opportunities early in the game and kept fighting to the end of the game creating new possibilities. We saw that we have some places to improve to develop our team offense and team defense together. The women really developed a lot in this game. There were a few glimpses of brilliant and composed play with strong pressure from the other team. We used everyone on the bench and all of the subs showed more of their grit and work ethic than I could have ever imagined.”

“Overall, it was a great first weekend for our new program. I am so excited to have all of these student athletes here and I am looking forward to help develop them throughout the season and into their futures.” -Head Coach Brooks Paskett