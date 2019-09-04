Annual UW Ag Day Barbecue Set Saturday, Sept. 14

The annual Ag Day Barbecue is noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, before the 3 p.m. kickoff of the Wyoming-Idaho football game.

Proceeds benefit College of Agriculture and Natural Resources student organizations at the University of Wyoming. The event is part of Ag Appreciation Weekend and is in the southwest corner of the Pepsi Pre-game Zone in the Cowboy Joe Tailgate area inside the Wyoming Indoor Practice Facility.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for 5 and under.

Some of the funds go to the Ag Day BBQ scholarship awarded to a student who participated in the Ag Day BBQ. The remaining money is divided among the clubs represented and used for educational trips, meetings and conferences. Just under $7,500 was raised last year.