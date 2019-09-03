Two ATV crashes reported; Three deaths reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports that over the past 96 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the dispatch center in Lander has received 201 calls for service, including 83 requests for an ambulance and 10 fire calls. Twenty-nine persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center which has a current population of 213 inmates, 27 of which are being housed in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

A child on a bicycle was struck by a truck in the 300 block of North 8th Street at 2:42 p.m. Saturday. The Lander Police responded. The child was conscious and requesting to go home.

A side-by-side crash was reported at 6:20 p.m. Saturday near Louis Lake involving one adult female and two children.

The Wind River Casino identified a male allegedly involved in passing a counterfeit $100 bill. The BIA Wind River Police Department notified the FCSO of the report.

An intoxicated driver of a four-wheeler rolled the vehicle at 5:44 p.m. on Sunday on Rabbit Lane and allegedly suffered a dislocated arm and a laceration on her head.

A one-vehicle rollover was reported at 5:51 pm Saturday on Walleye Road near Riverton.

A cow was reportedly stuck in the Middle Fork River in Sinks Canyon. The Brand Inspector was notified.

A vehicle was reportedly wrecked on the Crooks Gap Road 15 miles from Jeffrey City

The Fremont County Coroner’s office was called out on three deceased persons reports, two in Riverton and one in Lander.