Riverton opens its pocketbook for injured Powell athlete

It was a special announcement. At Riverton High School Friday night, community members and students were asked to bring a donation for a Powell athlete who was seriously injured in a pickup rollover crash on his way to school this past Monday and was life-flighted to Billings. The donations were for medical expenses and his family’s travel expenses to and from Billings.

The Wolverines Zero-week game was against the Powell Panthers.

The community responded. The 4 Seasons Power Sports and 307 Yeti helped raise over $6,500.

A cooler was donated by Four Seasons Power Sports and 307 Yeti for a raffle and cash donations were accepted throughout the game.