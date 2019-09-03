Police ask for help to solve January Double-Homicide

Riverton, Wyo. – The Riverton Police held a press conference Tuesday morning asking for the public’s health in solving a double-homicide that occurred on January 5th of this year. Shot to death in the incident were Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, both 30-years-old. The two were found in a residence in the 1100 block of East Main Street.

Detective Sergeant Eric Smitz said the RPD “has followed a myriad of information,” in the case but “no person or persons are in custody.” He said many different agencies, including the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, has been involved in the investigation.

Riverton Police Department Detective Sergeant Eric Smitz.

“We are at the point that we require further assistance from the community,” he said, “please call a dedicated line at the police department, 857-7732 if you have any information.”

Watt’s mother, Nicole Wagon, also appeared at the press conference and she tearfully recounted how her oldest of five daughters “was an amazing person who worked hard to be there for her sisters.” Noting that Jocelyn was a good singer, “she sings with the angels now,” her mother said.

Jocelyn Watt’s Mother Nicole Wagon

Fighting back tears, Wagon urged anyone with information in the case to help in finding the person or persons responsible. “We need your help in not allowing a murder or murders to be in our community. They need to be held responsible for their actions. Please, I beg of you, don’t allow another family to go through this.”

Wagon appeared with one of her daughters, Tianna, her father Bill Watt and Northern Arapaho Business Council member Steven Fasthorse.

“I am here on behalf of the Tribe to support Nicole and her family. “We are one in the effort to resolve this tragedy,” Fasthorse said.”Please don’t hesitate to come forward with any information. Do the right thing for one of our own.” The NABC Council member said the Tribe wants safer communities throughout Fremont County. “Help law enforcement to put an end to this case,” he said.

RPD Captain Todd Byerly said media members had submitted 43 questions about the open case at the end of last week in advance of today’s conference. “We’re hoping this event will spark more leads,” he said. The only new information divulged during the briefing was the fact the two victims had been shot, which had not been previously revealed.