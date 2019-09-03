Patricia L. Hanway: Sunrise November 8, 1953, Riverton, Wyoming. Sunset September 1, 2019, Riverton, Wyoming. A Rosary and Wake will be 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 03, 2019, at the family residence 10115 Highway 789. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Patricia graduated Riverton High School and attended junior college in Southern, California.

She married Harry Fields in 1979 in Denver, Colorado. Harry deceased in 1990 and she married John Willow 1990. Even though this marriage ended in divorce, they remained lifelong companions.

Patty worked in the Noorvik, Alaska community schools as a teacher assistant. Later she returned to Wyoming working at the Arapahoe Commodity Program, as a secretary with the tribal secretarial pool. Patty worked as a substitute school at the Arapahoe School. She had a big heart for kids and was a foster parent for the Arapaho Department of Family Services for many years. Patty also worked for the Arapaho Immersion Program and had great respect for her mentors Mary Ann Duran and Joyce Duran.

Patricia was a strong, compassionate, generous, simple and honest Arapaho woman whose love of family, children and her friends benefiting many in her family and the community. During her week in home hospice she was a source of strength and inspiration. Patricia is survived by her companion, John Willow; children, Destiny Willow and Jeremiah Willow; brothers, Paul Hanway family, Darrell Hanway family; sister, Darlene Lopez family; the families of Hanway, Lawson, DeLorme, Jeffery, Duran, Whiteplume, Oldman, Wanstall, Whiteplume, Roman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest C. Hanway, Sr. and Nellie C. Hanway; sisters, Mary Hanway, Carol Blanco; brothers, Ernest C. Hanway, Jr and Charles Jeffery, Sr.

The family would like to thank the Ft. Washakie Dialysis Center and Frontier Hospice for their care of Patricia.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.