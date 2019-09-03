Funeral services for lifelong Riverton resident, Joseph David Regan, 32, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow services.

Mr. Regan passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Sagewest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

He was born on July 6, 1987 in Lander, Wyoming, son of David J. and Zina R. (Hermanson) Regan.

On December 21, 2008, he married Shannon Edwards at the 1st Assembly of God Church in Riverton.

Joseph loved spending time with his kids, riding horses, crafting, sewing, and baking as well as cooking and canning.

Mr. Regan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include his parents; wife, Shannon; sons, Noah Joseph Regan and Jonah Wyatt Regan; daughter, Faith Laree Regan; sisters, Yolanda (Jason) Snyder and Katrina Regan; nieces and nephews, Jessica Dudley, Brooklyn Snyder, Shane Snyder, Kamden Pingree, Aireonna Snyder, Jamie Snyder and Christopher Snyder.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sharon Ann Strickland, Raymond Ralph Strickland, George Mevil Regan, Sandra Sue Regan, Shirley Evon White; aunt, Sheila Sharlene Smith; uncle, Chico Martinez; father-in-law, Jeff Edwards; aunt Brenda Regan and cousin Josh David Smith.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.