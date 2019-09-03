Gillette workers who lost insurance get assistance

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is partnering with Enroll Wyoming to help residents find health insurance if they lose their coverage due to job loss.

As negotiations continue to reopen the idled Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines in Campbell County, the Gillette Workforce Center and Enroll Wyoming are available to assist workers impacted by the loss of coverage now. Additionally, a joint informational session between DWS and Enroll Wyoming will be held on Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gillette Workforce Center, 551 Running W. Drive, Suite 100.

Enroll Wyoming is a program that assists people in accessing the health insurance marketplace. It serves as a single point of contact for Wyoming residents to find health insurance coverage if they do not have coverage through their employer.

DWS offers a range of services for displaced workers. Though the levels of assistance vary, DWS can help those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own file for unemployment insurance benefits, find new employment, and explore training opportunities. Additionally, the department may be able to help individuals receive assistance with rent and utilities. In some cases, eligible individuals who are actively looking for employment or enrolled in training may qualify for assistance with COBRA health coverage expenses or other healthcare-related services. For those who cannot be assisted by DWS, the partnership with Enroll Wyoming ensures that these individuals can still find adequate health insurance.

Wyoming residents wishing to speak to a Navigator or Certified Application Counselor may call 2-1-1 or visit the website at https://wy211.communityos.org/. For more information about Department of Workforce Services program offerings, visit wyomingworkforce.org or call 307-777-8650. The Gillette Workforce Center can be reached at 307-682-9313.