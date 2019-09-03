Firearm taken from pickup; Resident scammed; 18 arrested over weekend

Riverton Police were called out 93 times over the four-day Labor Day Holiday. In that period, 18 people were arrested. From the call log:

A black semi-automatic Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber firearm was taken from an unlocked 2008 Ford F-150 pickup in the 500 block of East Madison.

It has happened again. A Riverton resident reported they were scammed into sending money via a cashier’s check and personal information. The resident’s bank was contacted and police assisted the resident in filling out information. Police advise not to send money or give up personal information to anyone they do not know. It is a favorite trick of scammers to steal money and a persons identity.

A deer was struck and killed in the 700 block of West Main.

A parent called the RPD on Friday night after picking up their juvenile child from the football game. The youth had been drinking.

Police intervened with a group of young people allegedly throwing rocks at windows on a home on Sioux Avenue.

Arrests:

Arrested 56-year-old male from Riverton, Phillip Chiles for Probation Revocation Warrant

A 39 year-old-male from North Dakota issued citation for Possession of a controlled substance

Arrested 36-year-old male from Saint Stephens, Robert Friday for Public Intoxication

Arrested 52-year-old male from Ethete, Chauncey Friday for Pedestrians Under the Influence.

Arrested 33-year-old female from Ethete, Cody Armajo for Public Intoxication

Arrested 36-year-old male from arapahoe, Antonio Duran for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 48-year-old male from Arapahoe, Aloysious C’Hair for Public Intoxication

Arrested 31-year-old male from Riverton, Cameron Piper for Open Container and Public Intoxication

Arrested 22-year-old female from Arapahoe, Denisa Elkboy for Fremont County Warrants

Arrested 58-year-old male from Riverton, Vincent Yellowbear for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 59-year-old female from Riverton, Theda Monroe for Public Intoxication

Arrested 33-year-old male from North Dakota, Adrian Eagle for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Arrested 39-year-old female from Ethete, Riah Shakespeare for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Arrested 22-year-old male from Riverton, Zachary Coles for Battery

Arrested 34-year-old male from Riverton, Duane Shakespeare for Public Intoxication

Arrested 62-year-old female from Riverton, Francis Warren for Public Intoxication and three Riverton Municipal Warrants

Arrested 60-year-old male from Riverton, Edward Brown for Battery

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.