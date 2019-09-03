Cooler today; Record high set earlier; Red Flag warning up

The National Weather Service Station at Riverton Regional Airport is calling for slightly cooler temperatures today. Mostly sunny in the north with variable cloudiness in central and southern areas. There is a chance of isolated showers in the far southwest. Wednesday will see elevated Fire Weather Conditions, so a Fire Weather Watch has been issued.
The Wind River Basin Forecast:
Here is the weekly statewide situation report:
- Elevated fire weather conditions will continue this week. Red Flag Warnings are in effect.
- Warmer weather is expected with a slight cool down mid week.
- Long range outlooks continue to show above average temperatures and precipitation.