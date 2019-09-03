City to purchase new police vehicle; Discuss door-to-door sales

Riverton, Wyo. – The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday evening. On the agenda is a recommendation to purchase a police vehicle from Fremont Chevrolet, Buick, GMC of Riverton for $35,511. That was the low bid from four bids received by the Wyoming Department of Transportation for 10 new WHP Patrol Vehicles. The City is participating in a program known as the Governmental Entities Cooperative Purchasing clause.

The city had budgeted $50,000 for the purchase of the police vehicle. This budget includes the procurement of the vehicles and the addition of all necessary law enforcement equipment. The vehicle purchase will total $35,511.00. The cost of up-fitting (law enforcement equipment) is estimated to be $10,962.50 minus decaling. That would bring the total to $46,473.50. This will leave a remainder of $3,526.50 to cover the cost of decaling the vehicle, and incidental expenses related to the installing of the

law enforcement equipment.

The agenda is copied below: