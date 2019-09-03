Advisory for auto burglaries issued; Theft of Services

Riverton Police Captain Todd Byerly issued a reminder for local residents about leaving valuables in plain sight in their vehicles, whether locked or unlocked: “We had a few vehicles entered unlawfully this weekend. Remind the community to please not leave valuables inside their vehicles, whether locked or unlocked. Please do not leave firearms inside vehicles for any reason as this increases concerns for public safety.”

There were 23 calls for service for the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. From the call log:

A resident in the 300 block of South Sixth East reported her checkbook was stolen out of her vehicle on Monday.

A shoplifting incident was reported at Walmart.

The Trailhead Restaurant reported two men walked out of the restaurant with their food and without paying for it. That constitutes a theft of services.

Arrests:

Arrested 18-year-old male from Riverton, Thomas Lemley Fremont County Warrant

A 36-year-old male from Riverton issued citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arrested 52-year-old female from Riverton, Kathryn Jenkins for two Fremont County Warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Interference

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.