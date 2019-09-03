Public meeting tonight near Cody on 2,000 acre forest fire

CODY, WY—September 3, 2019— The Fishhawk Fire, which is burning in the Washakie Wilderness, was estimated to be 2,000 acres last night. A morning overflight is scheduled to determine the current size and activity of the fire. A public meeting will be held tonight at 6:00pm at Yellowstone Valley Inn west of Cody.

The Fishhawk Fire is four miles south of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 and is approximately 40 miles west of Cody, Wyo. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Flames from the Fishhawk Fire were visible from Kitty Creek west of Cody. Jody Oliver photo

The primary objective of fire managers is the safety of firefighters and the public. Additionally, the protection of structures and developments along the North Fork corridor is an objective. Mark Giacoletto, Shoshone National Forest Fire Management Officer said, “Appropriate actions will be taken when it is needed and where it is safe to do so with the highest probability of success. The amount of standing dead timber and the hazardous terrain in the vicinity of the fire makes it unsafe to put firefighters near the current location of the fire.”

The Shoshone National Forest is implementing an area closure and has closed the following trails for public safety: Fishhawk Trail, Kitty Creek Trail, and Blackwater Trail.

Update information for the Fishhawk Fire will be posted on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6558/) as any new developments occur. Information will also be updated on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF) and Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).