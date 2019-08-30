WEATHER ADVISORY: Tornado Warning issued for Boysen Reservoir area

The National Weather Service has posted a tornado warning for an area wet of Boysen Reservoir and moving Southeast. The funnel cloud was radar indicated. The warning is in effect until 2:45 pm Friday.
Breaking News
-
-
The St. Stephens Eagles Football Team is hosting a four-team Jamboree today at their home…
-
Today's Let's Talk Fremont Guests, Lou Rochlits Owner of the Midvale Store, Sara Johnson Higgs,…
-
The National Weather Service has posted a tornado warning for an area wet of Boysen…
-
Smoke from the Brimstone Fire in Yellowstone National Park may be visible in multiple locations,…
-
George Terrill Weston, 72, of Lander, Wyoming died peacefully on August 27, 2019 at his…
-
DUBOIS, WY—August 29, 2019— Following a low-level flight over the Bomber Lake Fire late yesterday…
-
State and Tribal officials will hold a joint public meeting to discuss access to the…
-
Today, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt highlighted another successful seizure of narcotics. While on…
-
Riverton High School is hosting the Riverton Volleyball Invitational and the Riverton Wolverine football team…