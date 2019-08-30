Breaking News

WEATHER ADVISORY: Tornado Warning issued for Boysen Reservoir area

Article Updated: August 30, 2019
The National Weather Service has posted a tornado warning for an area wet of Boysen Reservoir and moving Southeast. The funnel cloud was radar indicated. The warning is in effect until 2:45 pm Friday.

