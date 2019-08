In Federal District Court news:

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper sentenced Jason Allen Little, 43, of Meeteetse, Wyoming on August 22, 2019 for unlawful use of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. Little was arrested in Thermopolis. He received thirty months of imprisonment, to be followed by thirty-six months of supervised release. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case.