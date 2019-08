The St. Stephens Eagles Football Team is hosting a four-team Jamboree today at their home field. Teams participating include Encampment, Saratoga and Dubois.

The event is also a fund raiser for the Eagles football program with concessions and a silent auction.

In a zero week game tonight in Riverton, the Wolverines will be hosting the Powell Panthers at Wolverine Stadium and over in Tiger Town, Lander Valley will be hosting Pinedale in the brand newly renovated Bill Bush Stadium.