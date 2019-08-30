Museum debuts long-awaited Uranium exhibit

The history of the Gas Hills and Jeffrey City uranium ore discoveries and the subsequent mining and processing of the mineral is the subject of a new exhibit at the Riverton Museum.

In a grand opening reception Thursday night, Museum Director Zack Larsen said the museum is excited to tell the story of the birth of the uranium industry in Fremont County “because it deserves to be told.” Larsen said the museum’s objective “is telling the story of Riverton” and he said the next major rennovation at the museum would be installation of an oil and natural gas exhibit. “Our goal is the educate and spread awareness of our history,” he said.

Included in the new exhibit, which covers the north end of the museum building’s main floor, are stories telling the birth of the uranium industry nationwide, the discovery and development of local ore bodies, how the City of Riverton grew and benefited from the boom and a video monitor showing photos from the various mines during their peak production.

Larsen said the only way the museum can do such exhibits is with the support of the community. “We do this with self-generating funding, everything from artifact collection to programming. I personally want to thank the generosity of the people who make these exhibits possible.” He said donations made to the Riverton museum stay in Riverton. The same is true of the museums in Lander and Dubois, he said.

In the audience were State Representatives David Miller of Riverton and Lloyd Larsen of Lander, Fremont County Museum System Coordinator Scott Goetz, County Museum Board members Sue Peters and Mike Zerbil and Riverton City Council member Tim Hancock along with many men and women who had worked in the industry.

Zerbil took the opportunity to announce that a Fremont County Museum Foundation has been started to support the work of the museums in Riverton, Lander and Dubois.

Miller urged Zack Larsen to tell the story of how the refined uranium product came to be called “yellow cake.” Larsen obliged, and said when production first started containers were needed for the finished product and cake pans were initially used. “Someone said that looks like a yellow cake, and the name stuck.”

The exhibit features a small sample of the yellow cake uranium enclosed in a glass case, among other artifacts. Refreshments followed that theme with two yellow bundt cakes, yellow lemon bars and, of course, a yellow-colored punch. And yes, chocolate chip cookies.