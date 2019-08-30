Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: August 30, 2019
Comments Off on Let’s Talk Fremont

Today’s Let’s Talk Fremont Guests, Lou Rochlits Owner of the Midvale Store, Sara Johnson Higgs, Director of Pharmacy at SageWest Health Care and Darla Mason and John Birbari of the Wind River Radio Network and Wyotoday.com’s marketing team.

The Director of Pharmacy at Riverton and Lander’s SageWest Health Care Hospitals, Sara Johnson Higgs, talked about how medications are administered in the hospital.
The Wind River Radio Network’s newest Marketing Team Member Darla Mason appeared along with the WRRN’s John Birbari to talk about what’s new on the radio and Wyotoday front.

Post navigation

Posted in: