Today’s Let’s Talk Fremont Guests, Lou Rochlits Owner of the Midvale Store, Sara Johnson Higgs, Director of Pharmacy at SageWest Health Care and Darla Mason and John Birbari of the Wind River Radio Network and Wyotoday.com’s marketing team.

The Director of Pharmacy at Riverton and Lander’s SageWest Health Care Hospitals, Sara Johnson Higgs, talked about how medications are administered in the hospital.