George Terrill Weston, 72, of Lander, Wyoming died peacefully on August 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. The first Visitation will take place 11am – 12noon, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home. The second Visitation will be 2pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 115E 100S, Laketown, Utah. The Funeral Service will then follow at 3pm with burial to follow in the Laketown Cemetery.

George was born March 29, 1947 to George Wesley Weston and Theda Mattson in Logan, Utah. He has been a part of different organizations and was a man of many talents having completed the Ranch Veterinarian Program in Fort Collins, Water Master of Laketown, and Mayor of Laketown. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends.

George is preceded in death by his father, George Wesley Weston; brother, Samuel Weston; sister, Christine Webb; and grandson, Dane Hutchinson.

George is survived by his wife, Cathy Weston; mother, Theda Weston; daughters, Sherrie (Jeff) Rees, Lisa (Justin) Hutchinson, and Rebecca (Bryan) Thomson; son Terrill (Breanne) Weston; and 10 grandchildren.

Please sign the On-line Guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com