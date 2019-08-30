Fans asked to donate to injured Powell athlete at todays contests at RHS

Riverton High School is hosting the Riverton Volleyball Invitational and the Riverton Wolverine football team hosts Powell for a zero week scrimmage today.

RHS is asking for patrons who attend both events to donate to help offset the medical expenses and travel expenses for a Powell Football player who was severely injured early this week in a single vehicle crash. The Powell athlete, the Panther’s quarterback, is hospitalized in Billings and will remain there for the foreseeable future.

“We thank everyone in advance who will donate for this young man and his family,” a statement from RHS said.

For those who are unable to attend and would like do donate, call Reggie Miller, RHS Activities Director at (3070 856-6557