Dickinson Park Access subject of meeting Sept. 9

State and Tribal officials will hold a joint public meeting to discuss access to the Dickinson Park/Trout Creek Road Area. The meeting will be held at 6:00 pm, Sept. 9 at the Lander Library Carnegie Room, 451 N 2nd St.

Both the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Shoshone & Arapahoe Tribal Fish and Game will be hosting the event on the evening of the 9th to discuss past, current, and future access to the area. Anyone with interest, questions, or concerns is encouraged to attend.

This meeting follows a recent approval by the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council to allow access through Trout Creek on the Wind River Reservation for the month of October 2019 with a paid permit of $50.00 per person. The permit is only available for purchase at the Shoshone & Arapahoe Fish and Game Office located at 1 Wood Ave., Fort Washakie (directly behind the Hines General Store).

If hunters wish to access the area in September, they are required to purchase a tribal fishing license for each day that they will be crossing the Wind River Reservation. These licenses can be purchased online or at a license selling agent. Visit www.windriverfishandgame.com to purchase a license or view the license selling agent list.

For more meeting information call 307-332-2688.