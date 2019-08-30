Columbine survivor to speak at Riverton Middle School

Fremont County School District #25 is inviting all district parents and community members to a presentation by a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School Shooting. Speaker Craig Scott’s presentation is “Value Up Raising the Value of Human Life.”

According to information provided about the presentation, “Scott was in the most intense scene of the shooting, the library, where 10 students were killed including two of his friends next to him under a table. He also lost his ester, Rachel, that day. Since then, Scott has been traveling sharing his life-changing story and powerful lessons to help schools and communities become a better place. He speaks on the value of human life, resiliency, and how to turn pain into purpose.”

The presentation will be offered at the Riverton Middle School Multi-Purpose Room on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. The middle school is located at the corner of Major Avenue and Sunset just east of Riverton High School.