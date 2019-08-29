Riverton man wins national “Harman Hero” giveaway

A Riverton man has been named the winner of the National Harman Hero Absolute63 pellet stove giveaway. Retired Marine Brian Chavez will receive a new Harman Stove and other items as the grand prize, according to Harman Stove spokesman Keren Smeltz.

Brian, who was nominated by his nephew, Mosel Maxwell, is a Retired Marine of 28 years. He donates his time to a program in Montana called Heroes and Horses, that helps veterans and soldiers suffering from PTSD.

Brian will be receiving a new Harman Absolute 68 Pellet stove from Harman Stoves, venting from Simpson Duravent, one ton of Pellets from North Idaho Energy Logs, and installation of the stove from Porters Mountain View Supply in Riverton.