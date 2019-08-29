Possible changes to School Truancy law proposed

At Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting Fremont County School District #25 Superintendent Terry Snyder reported that he and Trustee Jenni Wildcat attended last week’s meeting of the Legislature’s Tribal Relations SubCommittee at Fort Washakie.

Snyder said the Subcommittee has decided to move forward to clean-up language in current state statutes regarding students’ excessive absences with increased monetary fines for the parents or guardians of the students for violations. The current fine is $5 and the proposed increase is to $50, among other measures.

In the past Snyder has emphasized that students cannot learn if they are not in school.