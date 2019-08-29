Major new exhibit opening at Riverton Museum tonight

A new exhibit is set to open at the Riverton Museum celebrating the uranium industry that opened up the development of the Gas Hills east of Riverton in the early 1950s. The grand opening is set for tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverton Museum, at 7th and East Park Streets.

According to the museum, in September of 1953, Neil an Maxine McNiece of Riverton found uranium deposits in the Gas Hills. Together with their partner Lowell Morefeld, the staked claimes and formed the Lucky Mc mining and milling company. Over the next 30 years, Lucky Mc and many other uranium companies made uranium extractions and processing the single most important industry in Fremont County.