CWC BAS Degree: Step Two of Six completed Wednesday

The Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC) Wednesday in Riverton made significant actions for the path forward for the applied baccalaureate degrees offered by the community colleges. The announcement was made by the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees (WACCT).

Central Wyoming College and Laramie County Community College will be first out of the gate to start the process of moving toward the four-year degree, which stills needs preliminary approval from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). After that step, the process reverts back to the trustees for for a second approval, back to the Community College Commission for their approval and then back to the Higher Learning Commission, who can then approve or disapprove the BAS degree at that point.

According to CWC President Dr. Brad Tyndall in a memo to the Community College Commission requesting approval to start the review process, the local college hopes to launch the BAS in Organizational Management & Leadership next fall, 2020 if final approval is given by the HEC.. “This degree is designed to allow some specialization in the coursework via emphasis areas of 12-15 credits. The two emphasis areas planned include one in Tribal Leadership and another more general one in Business & Entrepreneurship,” he wrote.

After the passage of SF111 by the Wyoming Legislature in March and authorization from the respective boards of trustees, this action of authorization from the WCCC Wednesday (officially termed, “Higher Learning Commission substantive change process to offer no more than two applied baccalaureate programs”) is next on the applied baccalaureate road-map.

According to WACCT, the movement is still strongly supported by local business and industry and Wyoming is in the national spotlight right now as one of the recent states to pass such significant legislation.